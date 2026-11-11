Small plane crashes in Georgia woods, killing one man and injuring another

One man died and another was injured after a small plane crashed into woods near homes in Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County fire officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Gwinnett County air traffic control tower told 911 dispatchers that the single-engine plane had reported an engine problem and was in the trees. The plane had taken off from Briscoe Field, Gwinnett Fire spokesperson Jessica Joyner said.

CBS News Atlanta

Firefighters arrived at 5:39 p.m. in the 1000 block of Old Athens Road and found two men trapped inside the plane. One was found dead. Crews freed the other man, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Firefighters found no active fire at the scene.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office responded, and the man's family was notified at the scene, fire officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration also responded. Gwinnett County police will secure the wreckage, and fire officials said a road closure is planned at Rock House Road SE and Old Athens Road SE.