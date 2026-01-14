Police bodycam captures dramatic rescue attempt during deadly Gwinnett home fire

Newly released bodycam video shows Lilburn police officers rushing into a burning home Sunday evening, attempting to rescue a man who had already saved his mom, went back inside, and died trying to save the family dog.

The footage, released this week, captures the urgent, chaotic scene at 217 Sandra Drive. Officers can be heard calling out, "We got one right here and we need someone to pull him out, and he's one of ours. Sergeant went down. Sergeant went down. He's passing out. He's right there at the door," as they cough through thick smoke.

According to Lilburn police, officers Sgt. Lamb, Cpl. Northway, SPO Trice, and Officer Pereyra-Zavala arrived at the home around 6:20 p.m. after a 911 call reported people still inside the residence. Video shows them forcing their way into the house as heavy smoke poured out.

Officers worked together to move a resident blocking the door, taking turns as smoke inhalation forced them to step back for fresh air. SPO Trice was treated at the scene and later at Northside Gwinnett Hospital for worsening chest pains and headaches. Precautionary reports were filed for all officers involved.

Investigators said the man, who lived at the home, had already helped his mother escape before re-entering the burning house in an attempt to rescue the family dog. Firefighters found him overcome by smoke; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. His mother was treated for injuries and released.

Fire crews knocked down flames that had spread through the garage, main living area, and attic. Officials said no smoke alarms were active at the time, and the home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage. The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.