Watch CBS News
Local News

Pig heart found nailed into tree at South Fulton funeral home, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

Police in South Fulton have responded to rumors spread on social media that human remains were possibly found at a local funeral home.

Authorities say they responded to Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Mallory Road after receiving a report of possible human remains.

While investigating the area, officers say they found a pig heart that had been nailed to a tree.

Officials say they have determined there is no threat to the public.

"We encourage residents to rely on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading unconfirmed rumors," the police department said in a statement.

Details about how the heart ended up nailed onto the tree are limited, and officials have not said if they've identified the person responsible for the act.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue