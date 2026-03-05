Pig heart found nailed into tree at South Fulton funeral home, police say

Police in South Fulton have responded to rumors spread on social media that human remains were possibly found at a local funeral home.

Authorities say they responded to Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Mallory Road after receiving a report of possible human remains.

While investigating the area, officers say they found a pig heart that had been nailed to a tree.

Officials say they have determined there is no threat to the public.

"We encourage residents to rely on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading unconfirmed rumors," the police department said in a statement.

Details about how the heart ended up nailed onto the tree are limited, and officials have not said if they've identified the person responsible for the act.