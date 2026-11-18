Piedmont Atlanta Hospital reached a major milestone Tuesday as its first lung transplant patient prepared to go home. The hospital is now one of only two in Georgia with a lung transplant program and one of about 70 nationwide, according to Dr. Christian Bermudez.

It's an even bigger milestone for Ruth Klein, who can breathe without an oxygen tank again. After a month of recovery from a double lung transplant, the 67-year-old had no complaints as she prepared to head home.

"Yeah, it wasn't that bad," she told CBS News Atlanta. For a year before the transplant, she needed oxygen from a tank.

Then she got a call from Piedmont Atlanta.

"I was excited, I didn't know what to do with myself," Klein said. "Before surgery, I prayed to the Lord to help me because I thought that would be a disaster after surgery. And I know he helped me because he gave me a voice."

Getting her to the operating table took 10 months of preparation by her surgeons. Bermudez said Klein's condition was declining quickly, so they acted.

"We do this for the patients," Bermudez said. Seeing her without symptoms and no longer needing supplemental oxygen, he said, "really is the cherry of the cake."

Dr. Christian Bermudez discusses Piedmont Atlanta Hospital's first lung transplant and the recovery of patient Ruth Klein. CBS News Atlanta

About 3,500 lung transplants take place in the U.S. each year, Bermudez said. Before Piedmont's first transplant, more than half of the transplantable lungs donated in Georgia went out of state, he said.

The new program means more Georgians can stay in the state for care. About 90 patients have been evaluated for transplants, with additional surgeries possible as soon as next week.

Klein's daughter, Katherine Klein-Russo, said she's grateful her mother will have more time with her grandchildren.

"It's just a beautiful thing," Klein-Russo said with tears in her eyes.

With the holidays approaching, Klein is grateful to be active again.

"Well, I can bake, I can cook, something I love to do, and I'll be on the treadmill again," Klein said.

Bermudez said transplants like these cannot happen without donors and encouraged people to consider becoming one.