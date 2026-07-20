Piedmont Atlanta expands Gamma Knife radiosurgery program for brain tumors and neurological conditions

Patients with brain tumors and other complex neurological conditions now have access to an advanced, non-invasive treatment option at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital that physicians say can deliver highly targeted care without the need for traditional surgery.

Piedmont announced Monday that its physicians are expanding the use of Gamma Knife radiosurgery, an advanced form of radiation therapy that treats tumors and other abnormalities in the brain using multiple precisely focused beams of radiation.

Unlike conventional brain surgery, Gamma Knife treatment does not require incisions or general anesthesia. Most patients are able to return home the same day and resume normal activities shortly afterward, according to the hospital.

Piedmont said the technology is used to treat both cancerous and noncancerous brain conditions, including brain metastases, schwannomas, trigeminal neuralgia, arteriovenous malformations and other neurological disorders.

The hospital's Elekta Esprit Gamma Knife system is one of only a handful in Georgia.

Physicians from Piedmont Oncology and Piedmont Neurosciences use the technology, while specialists from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta also partner with Piedmont to provide Gamma Knife treatment for select pediatric patients.

The system delivers 192 low-intensity radiation beams that converge on a single target inside the brain, allowing physicians to treat difficult-to-reach areas while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

"Gamma Knife radiosurgery represents a significant advancement in how we treat complex brain conditions," Dr. Wally Curran, Whitaker Endowed Chief of Piedmont Oncology, said in a statement. "Its precision allows us to effectively treat tumors and other disorders while protecting what matters most—our patients' cognitive function and quality of life."

Dr. Nelson Oyesiku, chief of Piedmont Neurosciences, said the technology expands treatment options for patients facing some of the most challenging neurological conditions.

"By combining cutting-edge tools with clinical expertise, Piedmont's physicians aim to expand treatment options and improve outcomes for patients," Oyesiku said.

Hospital officials said Gamma Knife radiosurgery also reduces many of the risks associated with open brain surgery because it is non-invasive, eliminating the possibility of complications such as bleeding or infection. Side effects are generally mild or temporary, according to Piedmont.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta physicians said the longstanding collaboration with Piedmont has also helped expand access to specialized care for pediatric patients who are not candidates for conventional surgery.

"For more than 25 years, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital have provided children with access to Gamma Knife radiosurgery through a truly unique collaboration," said Dr. Andrew Reisner, pediatric neurosurgeon and Elaine and John A. Carlos Chair for Neurotrauma at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Reisner said Gamma Knife is typically reserved for carefully selected pediatric patients with deep-seated or otherwise inoperable brain lesions, including arteriovenous malformations and cavernous malformations, where highly focused radiation can reduce exposure to the developing brain.

Piedmont said patients remain awake during treatment, which is painless and quiet. Physicians use advanced imaging and treatment planning software to customize each procedure with submillimeter precision.