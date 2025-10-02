Photographer puts the culture of metro Atlanta's Latino community in the foreground

Walking through the streets of Midtown Atlanta, there's a lot that captures your attention.

Photographer Isa Sanchez has a different focus.

"I love just finding different little pockets in the city where things are happening," Sanchez says. "I feel like I flow the best by just walking around with my camera as stealthy as possible as to not interrupt moments."

Every day, you'll find the moments Sanchez really cares about across metro Atlanta, such as Oye Fest, which highlights the best of the area's Latino community.

"I'm big on community. I'm big on people. I'm a people's person," Sanchez says.

Isa Sanchez spends his time capturing moments that matter to his community around metro Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Frame by frame, Sanchez takes pictures of people in the background to keep his heritage in the foreground.

"I'm very proud of being a Puerto Rican. I'm very proud of my heritage and my roots. So whenever I see somebody out there being really proud of something, I resonate with that," he said.

Earlier this year, Sanchez helped make a photobook called "We'll Get There No Matter What." Those pictures highlighted the hardships that Latino people face along the area's busy Buford Highway, moments that he felt needed to be captured.

"I like reminding people through my photography that, you know, we're all humans. We have humanity, and we share these moments and maybe, just maybe, I can, through that, be able to bring a little bit of compassion to minds of people that look at my pictures," he said.

Photographer Isa Sanchez's work puts his heritage in the foreground. CBS News Atlanta

Some people say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for Sanchez, a cliche can't describe the perfect moment.

"There are days that you just catch it all," he said.

And he catches it all to help the world see a different side of Atlanta's culture.