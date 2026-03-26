Ex-Georgia police chief, wife accused of stealing over $30,000 from Christmas charity fund

A former Georgia police chief and his wife are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a charity fund intended to give underprivileged children Christmas gifts, officials say.

Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 55-year-old Woodrow "Peewee" Wilson Burkhalter and 53-year-old Angela Denise Burkhalter had misappropriated over $30,000 from the Christmas fund since 2019.

The GBI says its investigation began in January when they were requested by the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office for help looking into apparent misappropriations of the Atkinson County Christmas Fund.

Authorities say Woodrow Burkhalter, the Pearson chief of police at the time, had been designated one of the managers of the fund.

Investigators say the couple used Burkhalter's access to take funds between November 2019 and January 2026.

Woodrow Burkhalter is now facing 28 counts of theft by taking and 28 counts of theft by conversion. Angela Burkhalter is charged with party to the crime of theft by taking and party to the crime of theft by conversion.

Both Burkhalters were taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Atkinson County Jail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call the GBI's Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the agency's anonymous tip line at 1-800-597-8477.