Peachtree Road Race organizers preparing for hot temperatures during annual Atlanta 10K

Runners are getting ready for the annual Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race happening on the Fourth of July.

The race starts at Lenox Square, travels down Peachtree, and eventually finishes at Piedmont Park.

The fun starts early, but once the sun rises, the course will heat up fast.

Runner Michael Boyd has taken part in two Peachtrees.

"I've been running before then, but I didn't really get serious until about three years ago. It kind of gets you in the mindset of wanting to run," Boyd recalled.

His first visit to the race inspired him to lace up his sneakers and be ready to try in the next year.

"I had got hurt from not running properly and not actually training for a race. I was running with Atlanta Run Club, and I remember going to the cheer station — that was my first time seeing Peachtree. And I saw that and was like, 'Oh, I really want to do that one day,'" he said. "So I remember I got off my injury and I just started running."

But with the heat cranking up, staying cool and safe is a priority.

"Making sure I'm staying hydrated — especially right before the race. Like the night before, I'm probably drinking some more electrolytes, more elements, something. So when it's time for the race, my body already done absorbed all that," he said. "Like, the day of the race, I'm not trying to down water right before the race. You need to have it done days in advance."

Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah says his team is watching the race‑day forecast closely.

Back in 2024, the race had to be called early because it just got too hot.

"Right now, it is projected to be at what we would call sort of the average or maybe slightly above average," Kenah said. "What we're really watching is how quickly it warms up throughout the morning, and with that, we'll change the messaging that we have to our participants."

Kenah says there will be more water stations and spray stations throughout the race.

"Take the opportunity to take water — not only drink that water, but pour that water over your head to cool yourself down," he said. "The reality is, over 10K, it's more about keeping your body temperature down and less about the actual hydration piece of that."

And with a new partnership with Northside Hospital, there will be more than 300 medical personnel ready to sprint into action for any heat‑related issues.

Boyd advises runners attempting their first Peachtree Road Race to be there early on Saturday.

"There are gonna be long lines, especially for the bathroom. After that, like I said, it's a party. That's Peachtree," he said. "That's a piece of history. Let's go."

Every step bringing him one step closer to the finish line.

This will be the race's 57th year. A new addition for 2026 will be a special World Football Wave called Wave "W."

Anybody who wants to wear their country's colors can participate in that wave.

As always, organizers suggest using public transportation to get to and from the race.