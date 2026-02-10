Atlanta's Peachtree Road Race gets 1st new title partner in 50 years

For the first time in 50 years, the Peachtree Road Race has a new name.

On Tuesday, the organizers of the world's largest 10K in Atlanta announced that the Fourth of July tradition would now be the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the title partner of the race for decades. The now-digital-only newspaper will remain the race's media partner.

"Northside Hospital has been a partner of the Atlanta Track Club and the Peachtree Road Race for more than a decade, and we are thrilled to enhance that partnership in a big way as the new title partner of this great Atlanta tradition," Northside Hospital Atlanta CEO Deidre Dixon said. "We're committed to helping Georgians live healthier lives, and we're excited to bring a new emphasis on health, not just to race day but year-round."

The partnership also extends to the Peachtree Junior and the Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race, which happens in January.

Runners cross the finish line as they participate during the Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday, July 4, 2006, in Atlanta. GREGORY SMITH / AP

The race began in 1970 and has continued with thousands of racers hitting the pavement through Atlanta for over 50 years.

The next Peachtree Road Race will be on July 4, 2026. Registration will be open beginning April 1 through a lottery. Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry into the race.