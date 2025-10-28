"Part of that statistic": Black women face rising unemployment and vanishing job opportunities

The unemployment rate for Black workers continues to climb, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that 300,000 Black women have lost jobs or left the workforce in recent months.

For Fairburn resident Shana Pinnock Glover, the struggle to find work has become an exhausting, full-time pursuit.

Shanna Pinnock Glover shows an exhaustive list of cover letters she's sent to over 800 employers. CBS News Atlanta

Glover said she has applied for around 800 jobs since being laid off in January. Despite advancing through multiple rounds of interviews for several positions, she has yet to land a new role — a situation that mirrors what many Black women are experiencing across the country.

"All of these are copies of my résumé and different cover letters," Glover said, showing lists of application materials. "It is a mentally taxing process."

While spending hours on job applications and interviews, Glover has also been fighting a battle of a different kind: breast cancer.

"Stage one triple negative in the left breast. Stage three ER positive in the right. So two different types of breast cancer," she said. "Didn't even know that was possible. But I'm an overachiever, I guess," she added, laughing.

Glover postponed her wedding to undergo chemotherapy.

"It was a very dark time," she said. "My husband's birthday is in December. My bonus baby's birthday is in December. And I remember at Christmas last year being very, very scared at the thought that I wouldn't be here to celebrate the next birthdays and Christmas with them the following year."

After completing treatment, Glover said she felt well enough to finally have a small wedding. Looking at photos from the ceremony brings perspective to her ongoing job search.

"Cancer puts certain things into perspective for you as to what actually matters," she said. "So, I take it as a blessing that hasn't fully blossomed just yet. I have to trust and believe that there's something bigger and better for me. But it is very frustrating. It is frustrating to know that I am part of that statistic of 300,000 Black women who have been laid off since the start of this year."

Shana Pinnock Glover is receiving cancer treatment. Her last round is this week. CBS News Atlanta

Miesha Williams, an associate professor of economics at Spelman College, said Glover's story reflects a broader national trend — one influenced by cuts to government jobs, the expansion of artificial intelligence, and shifts in workplace diversity initiatives.

"One of those things that is really pushing Black women, perhaps, out of the labor force is that reduction in Black jobs and the policies around diversity, equity and inclusion," Williams said.

Even so, Williams said there is opportunity for empowerment.

"The best that we can probably do is what we've always done — try to invite Black women to become entrepreneurs, or make it more appealing to them," she said.

Glover, however, said she is not ready to make that jump, particularly as she faces mounting medical bills.

"From January to September 1 of this year, my insurance company paid out $1.6 million in my care," she said. "I shudder to think what those bills are going to look like when they finally do come pouring in."

She's also noticed how difficult even gig work has become.

"Instacart is putting people on waitlists right now if you want to be a shopper," she said. "It's very spooky."

Despite the obstacles, Glover remains determined.

"One thing a Black woman is going to do is we're going to fight and we're going to rise," she said. "I believe if we keep trudging forward, there is no choice but for the tide to turn."

The unemployment rate for young Black workers also remains high — about 15%, according to federal data. Williams said relief across the board is expected, but unfortunately, it won't be immediate.