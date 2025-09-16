Neighborhood rallies to save Atlanta gelato shop after devastating fire

Weeks after a devastating fire, a Atlanta neighborhood's gelato shop is back open for business thanks to the support of loyal customers.

Italian-born owner Paolo Dalla Zorza first opened Paolo's Gelato during an ice storm in 1999, becoming the first authentic Italian gelateria in Atlanta. For 27 years, he's been serving up flavors and freshly made gelato, pasta, and canolis, all prepared the old-fashioned way, without shortcuts or instant mixes.

In July, an electrical fire tore through his Virginia-Highland shop, destroying everything and forcing him to close.

In an extraordinary show of support, the Virginia Highland Neighborhood Association started a GoFundMe, raising more than $13,000 to rebuild. That support allowed Paolo's to reopen in just 25 days.

"I was amazed and also emotional because I saw really the community loves me, and I never expected that," Zorza said.

Paolo Dalla Zorza has been serving up gelato to hungry patrons in Virginia-Highland for more than a quarter of a century. CBS News Atlanta

Retail rents have risen 28% since 2020 in the city according to Invest Atlanta. That's forced many small businesses to close, including Paolo's longtime neighbor, Taco Mac. Zorza said he's lucky to have such dedicated customers.

"I like to give to people. That's maybe why the people—they really want me to stay here," Zorza said. "Because you know, 27 years, that's a lot of gelato in 27 years."

Now, thanks to his neighbors, Paolo's Gelato is back and serving up the same flavors and memories that have made it a Virginia-Highland favorite for nearly three decades.