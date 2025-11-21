Over 90 years later, the historic Fox Theatre continues to "Play it pretty for Atlanta"

She's hosted some of the most lavish parties in Atlanta, is a favorite among past presidents, and just won a prestigious award.

She's Atlanta's famous Fox Theatre.

Putting on the massive production that is the Fox Theatre takes a full cast of characters.

"We've had everybody play our stage: The Indigo Girls, Usher, David Byrne, "Wicked," "Lion King," Aretha Franklin, Elton John, even The Rolling Stones," Fox Theatre President and CEO Allan Vella said.

The walls down one of the theatre's private hallways are a time capsule of Fox history. Right above a photo of Jay-Z is a photo with the words "Play it pretty for Atlanta."

"Promoter Alex Cooley convinced Lynyrd Skynyrd to play here at the Fox during the Save the Fox campaign," Vella said. "Alex thought it was important for young people to see the theater and experience it. Ronnie Van Zant, the lead singer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, turned to the band right before they started playing and said, 'Play it pretty for Atlanta.'"

Nearly 50 years later, there's a neon reminder above stage right.

The neon sign is a tribute to the campaign to save the Fox Theatre back in the 1970s. CBS News Atlanta

A second act for the historic theater

Neglect and shifting trends in the mid-1970s forced the Fox to close. The historic building, originally built in the 1920s as a Shriners mosque, was threatened with demolition. In response, Atlanta residents formed a group and launched the Save the Fox campaign, which raised $3 million to rescue the theater.

That history uniquely ties performances and preservation.

"The Fox Theatre provides grants to theaters all throughout Georgia to help them preserve and operate," Vella said. "It's something we like to do, because it's our way of giving back. Atlanta and Georgia saved the Fox. We can help save other theaters.

The Fox hosts student programs too, helping build the next generation of arts lovers.

Making memories for generations of Atlantans

Rachel Bomeli, the theater's vice president of facility operations, opens the door to one of the theater's event spaces.

"Welcome to the Egyptian Ballroom. We're sitting right next to the grand salon," she said.

For many who grow up in Atlanta, the iconic Midtown landmark is where some key life moments happen.

"Lots of firsts, like first dances at your prom, or first kiss at your wedding," Bomeli said.

She said the theater hosts almost 200 private events every year.

A waiting list to work

Usher Liz Smith has worked at the theater for 18 years.

"Good bit of a deal getting on at the Fox because a lot of people want to usher at this famous place," Smith says. "It's a historical place, so it took a long time for me to get on. I was on the waiting list for about a year, but when they called me, I was ready."

Usher Liz Smith has worked at the theater for 18 years. CBS News Atlanta

There's still a waiting list to be an usher today. Smith knows part of the reason why.

"The people," she said. "I love meeting the people."

Meet the Mighty Mo

One of the iconic sights visitors to the Fox are greeted with sits in the orchestra pit.

"It's a stunning instrument that makes a great statement in this room," organist Ken Double said.

The Mighty Mo, the theater's custom-made 3,622-pipe Möller theatrical organ, makes an impression with its size.

"In 1929, when the Möller was installed in the Fox, it was the largest theater-style pipe organ ever built," Double said. "Theater organ, different from church."

If you've ever wondered why no one sits in the theater boxes, it's because they're actually used to distribute the Mighty Mo's sound.

The Mighty Mo is the Fox Theatre's custom-made 3,622-pipe Möller theatrical organ CBS News Atlanta

Mo got a $500,000 renovation in 2020 and is now back to thrilling guests with its sound.

"I'll play in a year 130 to 140 times to a most appreciative Atlanta public, and that's what makes this a dream job," Double said.

That "dream job," central to everyone who works at the Fox's story, and the passion they bring may have played into the International Entertainment Buyers Association naming the Atlanta landmark its theater of the year.

"It's a very prestigious award, so we're very grateful," Vella said.

You can find the Fox Theatre's schedule of events and learn about holiday tours on its website.