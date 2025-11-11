Atlanta's Fox Theatre grants $500,000 to preserve and restore historic Georgia venues
Historic venues across Georgia are getting a boost thanks to a $500,000 grant from Fox Gives, Fox Theatre's community partnership program.
The Atlanta theater announced the recipients of its 2025-2026 grant program on Monday, saying that money was designed to ensure that these venues remain centers of community and creativity.
"Every year, our Single-Year grants enrich communities across Georgia by preserving theatres, creating vibrant spaces where people can gather and connect through the arts," said Leigh Burns, Fox Gives' director of community partnerships.
The eight recipients span from the Georgia coast in Brunswick to the mountains of White County. You can see the full list below.
- Colored Memorial Building Auditorium (Brunswick, GA | Glynn County) - $45,000
- DeSoto Theatre (Rome, GA | Floyd County) - $62,500
- Morton Theatre (Athens, GA | Clarke County) - $57,000
- Ritz Theater & Cultural Center (Albany, GA | Dougherty County) - $47,000
- Ritz Theatre (Toccoa, GA | Stephens County) - $65,000
- Sautee Nacoochee Historic Gymnasium (Sautee Nacoochee, GA | White County) - $100,000
- Springer Opera House (Columbus, GA | Muscogee County) - $58,500
- Thomasville Center for the Arts (Thomasville, GA | Thomas County) - $65,000
Since 2008, the program has awarded $4.7 million in financial grants to support the restoration, preservation, and technical assistance for venues across Georgia and the Southeast.
You can learn more about Fox Gives on its website.