Over 500 pounds of marijuana seized, suspects linked to Mexican drug cartel arrested in Georgia

Authorities have arrested three men accused of working with a violent Mexican drug cartel to traffic large amounts of drugs and guns into metro Atlanta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jubenal Farfan Arellano, 52, and Omar Flores Mena, 33, both of Mexico, and Jose Radilla Maldonado, 29, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, were arrested and charged with racketeering and conspiracy to violate Georgia's Controlled Substances Act. Flores is also charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The arrests came after law enforcement agencies executed five search warrants on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 in Woodstock, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta.

Investigators seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution, along with nine firearms. Agents say the investigation uncovered evidence that associates of the Cartel Jalisco New Generation, also known as CJNG, were working with local contacts to traffic marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and firearms across the area.

All three suspects were booked into the Cherokee County Jail. Investigators said more charges are likely, and warrants are pending for additional suspects.

The arrests capped a lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies, including the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, the Atlanta Police Department Narcotics Unit, Sandy Springs Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations' Violent Gang Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.