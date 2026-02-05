Over 100 Atlanta charter school employees lose jobs as KIPP Soul Schools announce June closure

More than one hundred educators and staff are facing job loss as two Atlanta charter schools prepare to close their doors in June—a decision that has shocked parents, students, and teachers alike. The closures of KIPP Soul Primary School and KIPP Soul Academy come as part of the Atlanta Public Schools Board's larger plan to restructure and save money in response to under-enrollment across the district.

Parents say they were caught off guard by the timing. "It's really upsetting because there's other kids like first graders and second graders who don't know what's going on or what school they're going to go to, and their parents are complaining," said Milani Bell, a fifth grader at KIPP Soul Academy. "And I also feel sad about the teachers because the teachers do a great job teaching me."

Milani's mother, Mary Harris, echoed the sense of surprise. "This is a shock to everyone, even staff. Now that, you know, they don't even know where they're going to have jobs." Harris is now considering other KIPP schools and even private options as she waits to see what's next for her daughter, who has thrived at KIPP Soul Academy. "It is a struggle to see where my child is going to go."

KIPP Atlanta officials say they first notified staff last month, but only formally announced the layoffs this week. In total, 122 employees will lose their jobs. The district originally signaled changes would not take effect until the 2027–2028 school year, but the closure of these two schools is happening much sooner.

The closures are just one example of major changes sweeping through metro Atlanta's school districts. Clayton County is also considering school closures due to low enrollment, while Gwinnett County is reforming class policies to address overcrowding.

Some parents, like Meeyah Yehuda, fear the trend isn't over. "If they're closing one school down, it's imminent that they'll close another one down. And where? Where do we stop it?"

KIPP Atlanta has not indicated if further closures are planned, and Atlanta Public Schools has not responded to requests for comment on the future use of the closed schools' buildings.

In a statement to CBS Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools said, "Atlanta Public Schools values its relationship with KIPP Atlanta as part of our shared commitment to providing families with school choice options. As KIPP Atlanta works through its transition, APS remains committed to collaborating closely with KIPP and supporting students and families to ensure continuity, stability, and a smooth path forward."

KIPP also issued a statement emphasizing that its leadership team is working closely with families and staff to keep them updated through the transition, and it is focused on transparency throughout the school system's transition. The organization says it will support the displaced employees in finding new roles elsewhere.

For many students, the changes are already deeply felt. "They need to support and not close down our school because it's affecting our education and our lifestyles," said Milani Bell.

KIPP Atlanta notes families can send their children to their zoned public schools within APS or apply to other KIPP schools. For the 122 staff members whose positions end in June, the charter system says it will provide assistance as they seek new employment.