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Outkast and Waffle House collaborating on special merch drop releasing soon

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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Outkast and Waffle House are coming together for a stylish new collaboration that's as Atlanta as they come.

The musical duo and the fast-food chain has announced a merch drop featuring shirts, hats, socks, and more.

The chain teased the collaboration on Tuesday, posting a photo of a Waffle House sign with the words "Gator belts and patty melts," a reference to Outkast's 2000 hit song "So Fresh, So Clean."

Fans were wondering what the hint might mean. That was answered on Wednesday, when Outkast and Waffle House shared a new video showing a variety of swag options, including one that showed Andre 3000 and Big Boi wearing Outkast-branded Waffle House uniforms.

The merch drop also includes a bucket hat, a baseball jersey, two different colors of socks, and a hoodie.

The Outkast x Waffle House drop will be live on Friday at 10 a.m. on outkast.com.

In 2025, Outkast was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their place in music history. This year, they're celebrating the 30th anniversary of "ATLiens," their second studio album.

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