Georgia families get a sign of relief after judge orders full SNAP payments amid shutdown

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. government to fully fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November, providing relief for thousands of Georgia families who feared losing critical food assistance amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The emergency ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island, directs the federal government to tap contingency funds and other available sources to ensure that November's SNAP payments are issued in full.

The decision overrides earlier guidance suggesting that benefits could be delayed or cut by as much as half due to a lapse in government funding.

Federal ruling, local stakes

The Trump administration had warned that SNAP, the federal program that helps low-income households afford groceries, could run out of funding as the shutdown dragged into November.

"This ruling prevents what could have been an unprecedented disruption to food access," said policy experts monitoring the case. "Families were preparing for the worst."

More than 1.6 million Georgians rely on SNAP, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services. The average household benefit in the state is roughly $270 per month, with payments distributed through the Georgia Gateway system.

Delays still possible

Even with the judge's order, state officials say it could take several days — or longer — for benefits to reach recipients, as federal systems restart and state agencies process updated funding allocations.

Food pantries across metro Atlanta — including the Atlanta Community Food Bank — report higher traffic in recent weeks as families braced for cuts. Many say they're preparing to meet elevated demand if payments are delayed again.

If the shutdown continues, December's benefits could again be at risk.

What Georgians should do

Check your Georgia Gateway account or DHS text alerts for your payment date.

Avoid scams — the state will never ask for your EBT PIN or personal info by phone or text.

Contact your local DFCS office if you don't receive your benefit by your usual date.

Find local food resources: Visit acfb.org/find-help or call 2-1-1 for nearby food assistance.



What's next

The USDA has not said whether it will appeal the ruling, advocates say the court's order could set a precedent for protecting food aid during future shutdowns.

For Georgia families already struggling with high grocery costs and rising rents, the ruling represents more than a legal victory, it's a moment of breathing room.

We have reached out to the Georgia Department of Human Services for comment. We'll be sure to share that here.