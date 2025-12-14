Ossoff condemns antisemitic attack in Sydney that killed at least 15 on first night of Hanukkah

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is condemning what authorities are calling an antisemitic terror attack in Sydney, Australia, after a mass shooting at Bondi Beach left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured on the first night of Hanukkah.

Australian officials say the attack was deliberately aimed at Sydney's Jewish community, unfolding as families gathered to mark the beginning of the Jewish holiday. Police say at least 40 people were wounded, including children, and two police officers were among those killed.

Authorities say one of the suspected shooters, a 50-year-old man, was killed at the scene. A second suspect — his 24-year-old son — was critically injured and remains hospitalized. The incident has been formally designated a terrorist attack, according to officials.

Video circulating after the shooting shows a shop owner, identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, intervening and disarming one of the attackers — an act Australian officials have described as heroic.

Police patrol in the early morning following a shooting Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Mark Baker / AP

Ossoff: "Jews refuse to be intimidated"

In a statement released Sunday, Sen. Ossoff said he and his wife were heartbroken by the attack and emphasized its impact far beyond Australia.

"Alisha and I are heartbroken by the news from Australia, where innocent Jewish families were attacked celebrating the first night of Hanukkah," Ossoff said.

"This brutal attack has shaken the Jewish community in Georgia and nationwide, but Jews refuse to be intimidated by cowardly antisemitic violence," he added.

Ossoff said his prayers are with the victims and their families, closing with a traditional Jewish expression of mourning: "May their memories be a blessing."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 9: Senator Jon Ossoff (GA-D) speaks at a campaign event at Pullman Yards on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Local impact felt in Georgia

While the attack occurred overseas, Ossoff's office underscored that antisemitic violence continues to resonate deeply within Jewish communities in Georgia, where synagogues and Jewish institutions have increased security amid rising global concerns over targeted attacks.

Australian authorities say the investigation remains active.