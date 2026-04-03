Operations expected to continue at Stone Mountain Park despite layoffs, new operators say

At least one small business owner in Stone Mountain Village is concerned about the impact of the recently announced Stone Mountain Park layoffs.

Earlier this week, a notice was posted on Georgia's WARN Act database showing 497 employees would be laid off come June 1.

According to Aramark Destinations, on March 30, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association announced it had selected one of its subsidiaries, Stone Mountain Hospitality LLC, as the next operator of the park.

It's not clear if the transition in park operations is related to the layoffs, but Aramark said people will be able to reapply for jobs with Aramark Destinations.

Jonathan Hartnett owns Cherokee Rose and Live Oak Restaurant and Tap in Stone Mountain Village and was concerned about how the layoffs might impact the local economy.

"There's just so much unknown, so much uncertainty," Harnett said. "Currently, it's not a good thing to lose here, but you know we're not sure how it's going to go."

Aramark Destinations sent CBS News Atlanta a statement on Friday saying:

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association announced on March 30, 2026, that it has selected Stone Mountain Hospitality LLC, a subsidiary of Aramark Destinations, as the next operator of Stone Mountain Park, with an effective date of June 1.

All operations are expected to continue uninterrupted, and existing reservations and commitments — including annual passes, hotel and campground reservations, conferences and group events, and Yellow Daisy Festival vendor registrations — will remain unchanged.

During the transition, Aramark Destinations intends to retain as many existing park and hotel team members as possible. All employees will have the opportunity to apply for positions with Aramark Destinations as part of the transition process.

We are very excited to be a part of Stone Mountain Park and look forward to partnering with the local team members who have dedicated decades of their life to this beautiful place.