"One of the most trying times": Atlanta federal workers await back pay after 42-day shutdown

After 42 days without pay, thousands of federal workers across the country are returning to their jobs, including right here in Atlanta.

For the first time in more than a month, employees say they can breathe a little easier now that the government has reopened and back pay is scheduled to hit their accounts.

But the relief comes with caution: funding is only guaranteed through Jan. 30, and workers fear another shutdown could be right around the corner.

"One of the most trying times"

For many federal workers, the shutdown wasn't just an inconvenience; it was a financial crisis.

Peter Farruggia, a legal advisor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says the last six weeks pushed him to the edge.

Peter Farruggia, a legal advisor at CDC, discusses what it was like being furloughed without pay. CBS News Atlanta

"This has probably been one of the most trying times that I had to go through financially," Farruggia told CBS Atlanta.

Furloughed at the start of the shutdown, Farruggia went more than a month without a paycheck. To stay afloat, he scrambled for side work, including food delivery.

"I started doing DoorDash," he said.

"But the market got so saturated… I'd be driving for hours and wasn't really making any money."

He also picked up virtual tutoring sessions, meeting with students online and reviewing coursework to bring in extra income. But even that wasn't enough.

"I had just enough money to get groceries and food," he said. "I still haven't been able to pay rent yet, but my complex has been very understanding."

Farruggia says he's grateful to be heading back to work Monday and even more grateful that a paycheck is finally coming.

"I'm very happy to go back to work," he said. "We're scheduled to get our next normal paycheck next Friday, the 21st."

HUD employee: "We're happy to have financial relief coming"

Antonio Gaines, a specialist with HUD, speaks about the end of the government shutdown. CBS News Atlanta

For Antonio Gaines, a housing specialist with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Thursday marked his first day back on the job.

He says the shutdown left him and many of his colleagues anxious about bills and daily expenses.

"We're happy to go back to work, happy to have financial relief coming in the form of back pay," Gaines said.

He confirmed that HUD employees are also expecting their back pay on Nov. 21, a date workers have circled on their calendars.

"I'm anticipating receiving all of my back pay," he said.

Although the government is back open, it isn't fully settled. Congress approved funding only through Jan. 30, meaning federal workers could face a similar crisis early next year if lawmakers fail to agree on a long-term deal.

Both Farruggia and Gaines say they're relieved to get back to work, but they're bracing for the possibility of another shutdown.