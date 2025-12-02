Man armed with pellet air rifle killed by deputies during standoff at Bartow County home, GBI says

A standoff at a Bartow County home on Monday afternoon ended with one man shot and killed by deputies, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Officials say the situation happened at a home on the GA-20 Spur, when investigators with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshals' Office attempted to execute a search warrant in connection with a death investigation.

According to authorities, a man, identified as 39-year-old Dylan Burl Rice, refused to leave the home.

When law enforcement deployed flashbangs, Rice left the home through the back door while carrying "what appeared to be a shotgun or rifle," the GBI said.

The deputies attempted to use foam and pepper rounds on Rice, but they fired real rounds at him after officials say he pointed the gun towards them. Rice was shot at least once and died from his injuries. Investigators later learned he was holding a pellet air rifle.

An autopsy will be completed on Rice at the GBI Medical Examiner's Office. Once the GBI's investigation is finished, it will be given to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

This is the 75th officer-involved shooting the GBI has reported in 2025 and the 32nd that ended with the subject's death.