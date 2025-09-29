Off-duty Gwinnett County deputy killed, teen injured in Forsyth County shooting; suspect arrested after chase

An off-duty Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed, and a teenager was injured, after a domestic dispute turned deadly in Forsyth County on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 7:49 p.m. to the Villages at Shakerag subdivision after a 911 caller reported that her teenage neighbor showed up at her door bleeding. The teen told the neighbor his mother and her boyfriend had been arguing when the man opened fire.

The neighbor applied pressure to the teen's wounds until paramedics arrived. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

Deputies entered the home after getting no response and found a woman — later identified as an off-duty deputy with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office — dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Investigators identified the suspect as 43-year-old Eric Sumner of Suwanee. Detectives tracked him traveling south on I-75 and alerted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which located him. After a brief chase, Sumner was arrested and taken into custody.

He is being held in Monroe County until he can be returned to Forsyth County, where he faces charges of homicide and two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder. Additional charges are possible.

The names of the victims are being withheld until family members are notified.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman called the shooting a devastating loss.

"The loss of life to violence is senseless, but the loss of a law enforcement officer should hit home to every one of us in a community," Freeman said, thanking Monroe County deputies for their quick response.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.