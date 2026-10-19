Obama heads to Atlanta to rally voters for Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms and other Democrats ahead of the November election.

Obama announced the visit Sunday on social media, encouraging supporters to attend the United for Georgia rally.

"Georgia! I'll be in Atlanta on October 28 for a rally to support @KeishaforGA, @Ossoff, and Democrats fighting to make your life better," he wrote.

According to the event's registration page, admission will be first-come, first-served. An RSVP is required but does not guarantee entry or a seat.

Organizers said the location, parking instructions and other arrival details will be emailed to attendees 24 hours before the event. Guests will undergo airport-like security screening, and large bags and outside signs will not be allowed.

The visit follows Obama's endorsements of Ossoff and Bottoms. Ossoff faces Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, while Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson in the governor's race.

Obama has also recorded digital ads for the Democratic National Committee urging voters to participate in the midterm elections, CBS News previously reported.

Early voting is underway in Georgia. Election Day is Nov. 3.