Keisha Lance Bottoms gains Obama endorsement in Georgia governor's race

Former President Barack Obama is urging Georgians to elect Keisha Lance Bottoms as governor, endorsing the former Atlanta mayor in a video released Thursday.

"I hope you'll support my friend Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor," Obama said in the message.

Obama highlighted Bottoms' experience as a judge, City Council member, and mayor. He praised her record on investments in young people, pay raises for police officers and firefighters, and balancing Atlanta's budget without raising taxes.

He also outlined her campaign proposals to lower costs, expand Medicaid, strengthen rural hospitals and give communities the option to eliminate grocery taxes. Obama said Bottoms would work to guarantee pre-kindergarten for every 4-year-old.

"There is a lot at stake in this election, Georgia," Obama said. "Make your voice heard, and vote for Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor."

ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a campaign event at the Georgia Theater on September 13, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. Democratic Senate candidate, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms held a joint campaign event in the lead up to the midterm elections in November. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

The endorsement comes two days after Bottoms, the Democratic nominee, faced Republican nominee Rick Jackson in a town hall-style debate hosted by Atlanta News First. Undecided voters questioned the candidates about affordability, health care, data centers and privacy.

Bottoms called for raising the minimum wage for state employees and creating a path to free technical and community college. Jackson emphasized job training and higher-paying jobs. On health care, Bottoms supported full Medicaid expansion, while Jackson said he supported expansion if it did not jeopardize existing federal funding.

Early voting begins Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 3.