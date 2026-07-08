Northwest Atlanta residents protest proposal to replace neighborhood grocery store with self-storage facility

People living in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood gathered Wednesday to protest a proposal that would replace the community's only grocery store within walking distance with a self-storage facility.

Residents say the plan would worsen food access for families, seniors and people without reliable transportation.

Community leaders said Broward Development, working on behalf of Extra Space Storage, has proposed redeveloping the Buy Low grocery store in the 800 block of James Jackson Parkway into a self-storage facility.

People living in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood gathered Wednesday to protest a proposal that would replace the community's only grocery store within walking distance with a self-storage facility. CBS News Atlanta

"This grocery store going away creates a further food desert. Right now, that's all we have," said Torrey Sumlin, chair of NPU-G. "We have seniors in this community. We have persons without vehicles in this community, and we have persons that are on limited income. And this is the best option that they have."

Sumlin said the nearest full-service grocery store is about four miles away, roughly a 15-minute drive or more than an hour's walk from the neighborhood.

"I can't go and get food for my son there," resident L.A. Williams said. "There's no milk. There is no cereal, no snacks, anything that is healthy for him."

Sumlin said many residents rely on walking to Buy Low for their groceries.

"We have seniors in this community. We have persons without vehicles in this community, and we have persons that are on limited income. And this is the best option that they have," Sumlin said. "Taking this away is just like a slap in the face."

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Broward Development, Extra Space Storage, Publix, Kroger and Walmart for comment on the proposed redevelopment, the community's concerns and whether there are plans to bring another full-service grocery store to the area.

None had responded by the time this article was published.

CBS News Atlanta also visited Buy Low Super Market to ask about the store's future. Employees said no one at the store was authorized to comment.