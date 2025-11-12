Northern lights bring colorful show to North Georgia skies: Here's how you can see them

Lucky night owls across the United States had the chance to see one of nature's most colorful phenomena: the northern lights on Tuesday night.

The aurora borealis, caused by bursts of energy from solar storms, was spotted in Kansas, Colorado, and here in Georgia.

If you missed out on the solar spectacle, don't fret. Forecasters say at least one burst of energy is still on the way and could arrive on Wednesday. CBS News Atlanta meteorologist Troy Bridges says the skies should be clear for the next few days, meaning no clouds will block the view.

You can see the forecast for the northern lights on NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center website.

How the northern lights happen

The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, making the light displays more common and widespread. Colorful northern lights have decorated night skies in unexpected places, and space weather experts say there are more auroras still to come.

Aurora displays known as the northern and southern lights are commonly visible near the poles, where charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's atmosphere.

Skygazers are spotting the lights deeper into the United States and Europe because the sun is going through a major facelift. Every 11 years, its magnetic poles swap places, causing magnetic twists and tangles along the way.

The northern lights in Galesburg, Illinois, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Grazyna Bozek

Last year, the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades slammed Earth, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. And soon afterward, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when dancing lights appeared in unexpected places, including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England, and New York City.

The sun's active spurt is expected to last at least through the end of this year, although when solar activity will peak won't be known until months after the fact, according to NASA and NOAA.

Georgia has been able to see hints of the bright colors three times since 2024.

How to see the aurora borealis

Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights, which can cause pollution that can make challenging conditions. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park.

Bridges recommends taking a picture or video with a smartphone camera instead of just using your eyes. That may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren't visible to the naked eye.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.