North Carolina woman found dead in Georgia's Lake Chatuge; GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn the circumstances behind the death of a woman whose body was found in Lake Chatuge on Saturday.

Officials say a boater contacted Towns County 911 around 10:50 a.m. about the woman, who had been found in the water near a dock at Marina Station.

The woman was later identified as 59-year-old Shelley Lynn Dietrich, a resident of Murphy, North Carolina.

Authorities say Dietrich's body will be sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

A fishing pier on Lake Chatuge in north Georgia. Fishing pier on Chatuge Lake near Hayesville, North Carolina, USA. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The details about what led up to Dietrich's death have not been released. The Towns County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI and Georgia Department of Natural Resources to help with the investigation.

If you have any information about the case, call the GBI Field Office in Cleveland at (706) 348-4866 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.