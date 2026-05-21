Norfolk Southern train crash under investigation in Hall County; no injuries reported

A train crash in Hall County is under investigation after officials said a Norfolk Southern train struck a lowboy tractor-trailer on the tracks Thursday morning.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near Old Cornelia Highway and Yonah-Homer Road. No injuries have been reported, but several roads in the area have been closed as authorities investigate.

Photo courtesy of Hall County Sheriff's Office

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation, while Hall County sheriff's deputies are assisting with traffic control.

The following road closures are in place:

•Main Street at 8th in Lula

•Old Cornelia Highway at Moccasin Gap Road

•Old Cornelia Highway at Barrett Road

•Old Cornelia Highway at Yonah-Homer Road