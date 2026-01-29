Norcross residents clash over housing choices as city plans for next 20 years

The city of Norcross is beginning to map out what life could look like over the next 20 years, and residents are weighing in on how they want their community to grow.

City leaders held a public meeting Wednesday night to hear feedback on Norcross's proposed comprehensive plan, drawing dozens of residents with strong opinions about housing, affordability, and the city's future.

Some residents say adding more single-family homes would help preserve Norcross's small-town feel.

"When you're an owner in the community, you're more a part of it," said Jeff Allen, a Norcross resident.

Lonnie Lathan, another resident, echoed that sentiment, saying homeowners are more likely to stay engaged.

"Generally, people who have a stake in the game, someone who has put money into a home, is someone who would come to a city council meeting," Lathan said.

But others told city leaders they are concerned about rising rent prices and want more affordable rental options.

"When they started building up all these homes, and the prices for apartments have gone up. It's not fair to us," said Norcross resident Rochanda Tucker.

When asked if her rent has increased, Tucker said yes.

"I live in a two-bedroom, and my rent is almost $3,000," she said.

City data shows Norcross is nearly evenly split between homeowners and renters. About 48% of housing units are owner-occupied, while 52% are renter-occupied. More than 18,000 people live in the city.

Roughly 400 residents participated in a comprehensive plan survey. More than two-thirds of respondents said they want to see more single-family homes, while only a small group supported adding more multifamily housing.

Some residents said affordability should be a top priority.

"Cheaper rent. Cheaper apartments," said Angie Garcia, a Norcross resident, when asked what housing options she wants to see.

City Council has not yet set a date to vote on the 20-year comprehensive plan. Councilman Cheek said the plan is expected to be discussed during an upcoming City Council meeting in February.