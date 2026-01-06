No cars, no problem? Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park closing road to private vehicles

Officials at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park are closing the mountain's only road to private vehicles to make the area safer for people on foot.

The change to Mountain Road began on Tuesday. Kennesaw Mountain announced the plan to close the 1 1/2-mile road to the summit to make safety improvements.

The road is narrow, steep, winding, and has several blind curves. In recent years, officials say they have seen more traffic incidents and medical emergencies.

Park officials also say limiting vehicle access will help preserve the mountain's natural beauty.

Every Tuesday, Ann Wright and her brother hike Kennesaw Mountain.

"The climb to the top of this mountain, not using the road, is challenging," Wright says.

She parks near Mountain Road and hikes the trail to the summit.

"We've seen people speed up no matter how many strollers or bicycles are on the road," she said. "People will speed up."

"I think it kind of shuts off a lot of availability for people who aren't physically able to get up there because I know it is kind of more of a strenuous hike, but I think it would be better for the park and for the conservation of the nature for sure," hiker Jenna Nation said.

Instead of cars, the park is rolling out a shuttle to take people to the top. The shuttle will typically run every 30 minutes, seven days a week.

"A shuttle would be great. If you're not gonna let us drive our car to the top, please give us a shuttle," Wright said.

That mile-and-a-half stretch to the top is still open — just by the shuttle, bike, or walking — with a new pedestrian lane for hikers.

"I guess if the ultimate concern is safety, then you gotta look out for people," Wright said.

Looking out — to help people safely look down.

Pavement work on the pedestrian lane starts Tuesday, and that means drivers will see on-and-off road closures lasting into the spring.

The improvements also include striping the road and updates to the summit and shuttle plaza.