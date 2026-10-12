Next generation of WNBA stars learn from the pros during Atlanta Hawks' Lady Ballers clinic

The Atlanta Dream's run to the 2026 WNBA Finals is giving young girls something to shoot for.

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks hosted a Lady Ballers clinic to help girls build their confidence on the court.

From dribbling to shooting, the young athletes got a chance to learn from the pros.

The Hawks hosted the girls' youth clinic as part of the 12th annual Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA week. A second clinic was held for young boys afterwards.

The Hawks hosted the Lady Ballers youth clinic as part of the 12th annual Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA week. CBS News Atlanta

Eleven-year-old Aria Gupta is one of the athletes sharpening her skills and is a big Dream fan.

"I'm excited that they've made it this far in the season. I love them so much. It's super inspirational for me," said Aria.

There are some big names she is looking up to.

"I love Angel Reese. She's so awesome," she said.

Former Atlanta Hawk Josh Powell was there to teach the girls. He told CBS News Atlanta they were eager to learn.

"I think that they soak up the game so well. The funny part is it's a lot easier to teach these young ladies sometimes than the young men because they soak it up so easily," said Powell. "It's just a beautiful thing. They don't have a problem asking questions."

With the Dream Finals run putting women's basketball center stage in Atlanta, Aria is learning that the players she watches on TV were once young hoopers just like her.

"I can play basketball just like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. I can be like one of those cool ladies," she said.

The Dream may have made it to the Finals, but for these Lady Ballers, their journey is just getting started.

They will face the Golden State Valkyries in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in San Francisco.