New play "Holy Chicken Sandwich" takes absurd look at authenticity and well-known Atlanta chain

Atlanta is home to a certain well-known chain chicken sandwich, and a new play is all about it in an absurd way.

Now showing at the Horizon Theatre in Atlanta's Little Five Points is "Holy Chicken Sandwich," a satirical comedy that leaves you full of thoughts.

"We leave knowing it wasn't just a comedy. This was actually a commentary on what feels so divided right now," said Atlanta-based playwright Kira Rockwell.

Rockwell wrote the show inspired by her time in the food service industry and online videos of eager people herded outside restaurants to get a year of free sandwiches.

That's where the show picks up, satirizing and questioning your devotion to corporations, authenticity, and what you're willing to give up.

"When we get there, it feels 'Oh yeah, that's theater, baby,'" she said.

Playwright Kira Rockwell was inspired by online videos of eager people herded outside fast-food restaurants to get a year of free sandwiches. CBS News Atlanta

Horizon Theatre co-artistic director Lisa Adler delivers the secret sauce its audiences crave: hyper-local theatre. Horizon has made it its mission to bring together local artists, from the playwrights to the actors and more, who are sharing stories they say you can see yourself in.

"We have a very specific brand. This is what we do all the time. People rarely know the plays that we're doing," said Adler.

Adler is also workshopping a new script about nurses at Grady Hospital.

From the table read to backstage to curtain call, Horizon Theatre has been a place for Atlanta playwrights, actors and other artists to tell local stories for 42 years.

"Having it anchored in hometown nostalgia, I think, is just a gift because it's like you're in on the joke from the very beginning," said Atlanta actor Marcie Millard, who plays a character in "Holy Chicken Sandwich."

Rockwell says her growing up in the South is why she feels these are the stories to tell.

"Atlanta is a place of great, powerful art that's coming through, especially representing our region," Rockwell explained. "We are hungry for stories where we can recognize ourselves."

Stories audiences will line up for, instead of the next same ol' chicken sandwich.

"Holy Chicken Sandwich" runs at Horizon Theatre through Sept. 19. You can learn more about the play and get tickets here.