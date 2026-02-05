Social Circle ICE detention center could be operational by April, despite city leaders' opposition

A proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding center for detainees in a small Georgia town could be open as early as April, despite city officials pushing back against the plan.

In December, the Washington Post reported on a draft solicitation by ICE that would use "large-scale warehouses holding 5,000 to 10,000 each" before deportation. Social Circle was one of seven cities named as being the proposed site for one of those warehouses.

Social Circle leaders have called the plan unfeasible, saying that it could overwhelm the city's resources and more than triple its population.

On Wednesday, the city leadership took to Facebook to say they had participated in a call with Georgia Rep. Mike Collins and his staff about the plan.

Social Circle leaders say they have been left in the dark about a plan to open an immigration detention center in the city limits. City of Social Circle

According to the city, they learned during that meeting that a PNK property currently in escrow was "moving toward final purchase by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security."

"The site was initially considered as an alternative location; however, certain operational metrics ultimately aligned, resulting in the property being identified as a preferred site," the post reads, in part.

City officials say they were also told that DHS has conducted an engineering evaluation of city utilities, which Social Circle was not involved in at any point. Social Circle has previously argued that the city did not have the water or sewer infrastructure to support the massive influx of people. DHS's economic impact report has not been finalized.

Collins and his staff reportedly indicated that detainee housing could begin in April. The city has asked for information about the plan be given to them in writing.

Along with Social Circle, the ICE draft mentions one possible site in Jefferson, Georgia, as well as others located in Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, and Missouri.