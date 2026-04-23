Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum" star advocates for new Georgia law

A Georgia native known for his role on a popular Netflix series is now pushing for change at the State Capitol.

Connor Tomlinson, a fan favorite on the show "Love on the Spectrum," has been advocating for Senate Bill 433, which aims to improve interactions between law enforcement and people with disabilities.

The bill, also known as "Rio's Law," passed the Georgia Senate unanimously in March and is now awaiting a decision from Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor has 40 days to sign or veto the measure. If no action is taken by May 13, it will automatically become law.

"It really gives me a great sense of accomplishment knowing that I've helped make Georgia a safer place," Tomlinson said.

The 27-year-old said his advocacy work grew alongside his rising visibility on the Netflix series, where he appeared in seasons two through four.

"About three years ago, I never would have even dreamt of it," he said.

Tomlinson's mother, Lise Smith, who also appears on the show, said she has watched her son's journey with pride.

"I think about all the nights I filled my pillowcase with tears, just worried sick over his trajectory in life," Smith said. "When I see where he is today, I wish I could tell myself back then to relax. He's going to overcome adversity."

While Tomlinson found love on the show, that relationship ended in Season 4. He said his focus now is on inspiring others.

"What I'm really trying to do is inspire people and show the autistic, neurodiverse community that we can push past limitations," he said.

Tomlinson will not return for Season 5 of "Love on the Spectrum," which recently climbed to the top spot on Netflix following its latest release.

He said he hopes to "pass the torch" to others and is now focusing on building a career in voice acting and animation — while also keeping an open mind about finding love.

"I'm single and ready to mingle," he said.