Nearly 55 arrested in massive drug trafficking bust spanning Georgia and multiple states

Federal and local law enforcement agencies carried out a sweeping takedown across Georgia and several other states, arresting nearly all of the suspects named in a major drug trafficking case centered in Glynn County and on St. Simons Island.

According to the FBI's Atlanta Division, 55 of the 56 people indicted in the case were taken into custody during early morning raids involving more than 150 federal agents, deputies and police officers. The arrests targeted a drug trafficking organization accused of moving large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana throughout coastal Georgia.

"This morning, FBI Atlanta, along with our federal, state and local partners, made a significant effort to crush violent crime here in the Glynn County community," said Brian Ozden, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Atlanta Division, during a news conference in Glynn County. "Our goal is not just to put people in handcuffs for a few days, but to build cases that dismantle criminal enterprises and keep our communities safe for the long term."

Investigators said the operation was the result of a long-term investigation that began in 2023 and uncovered an extensive drug network with ties far beyond coastal Georgia. Authorities said members of the group traveled to cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta and Jacksonville to obtain drugs. In one case, an indicted suspect allegedly communicated with a supplier in China and arranged for multiple kilograms of drugs to be shipped directly to Brunswick.

Photo courtesy of FBI Atlanta

Multiple SWAT teams were used to make what officials described as some of the most dangerous arrests. FBI SWAT teams from Atlanta, Jacksonville, Columbia and Dallas assisted, along with teams from the Glynn County Police Department and the Brunswick Police Department. Additional arrests were made with help from FBI offices in Texas, South Carolina and New York.

Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith said the operation shows residents that law enforcement is actively working to address crime concerns in the community.

"Citizens have asked, 'What are we going to do about crime?'" Smith said. "This operation is indicative of the work being done. Residents and visitors deserve to feel safe, and we will continue to dismantle criminal elements in our community."

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said the case highlights the importance of cooperation between agencies.

"This investigation required time, patience, precision and partnership," Hosey said. "It reflects what happens when agencies work together with one mission: protecting the people of Georgia and upholding public safety."

All defendants face charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Some are also charged with firearms offenses.

Authorities said one indicted person remains outstanding but is expected to turn herself in in the coming days.