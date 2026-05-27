Nearly 2,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Marietta tributary, officials say

A sewer overflow in Cobb County briefly spilled wastewater into a tributary over the weekend before crews stopped the flow and cleaned the area, according to county officials.

The Cobb County Water System reported the overflow occurred May 24, 2026, at 1571 East Bank Drive in Marietta after roots caused a blockage in a sewer line.

Officials said an estimated 1,950 gallons of wastewater was released into a tributary that flows into Timber Ridge Branch.

The Water System was notified at 5:58 p.m. Saturday, and the overflow was stopped by 8:55 p.m., according to the report.

Crews responded using a jet machine to clear the blockage, then cleaned the area and applied lime to the affected site.

Field observations noted that a manhole at the location was spilling into an area roughly 100 feet by 10 feet, with runoff entering a stream that drains into the tributary.

Officials reported no fish kills were observed in the nearby stream or surrounding area.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division requires public notification of sewer overflows as part of state water quality regulations.