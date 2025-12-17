Nation's leading all-inclusive wedding venue brand expands with five Atlanta-area locations

One of the nation's largest all-inclusive wedding venue companies is expanding its footprint in metro Atlanta.

Wedgewood Weddings & Events announced Tuesday it has acquired five well-known Georgia wedding venues, growing its national portfolio to more than 80 venues across nine states. The newly added locations were previously operated by Magic Moments and include Primrose Cottage in Roswell; Flint Hill and The Atrium in Norcross; Vinewood Stables in Newnan; and Natalie House — formerly Little Gardens — in Lawrenceville.

Company leaders say the move allows couples across Georgia to access a wider range of venue styles while streamlining the planning process.

"These venues are a special part of Georgia's wedding story," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "We're thrilled to welcome them into the Wedgewood Weddings family and bring their Southern charm together with our all-inclusive model and best-in-class service."

ACCESS Newswire

Local venues, national reach

Each of the five locations brings a distinct setting to Wedgewood Weddings' growing Georgia presence — from historic mansions and English-style gardens to rustic stables and modern glass ballrooms.

Primrose Cottage (Roswell): A three-story historic mansion featuring lush English gardens, a stately front lawn and a glass-encased Overlook Ballroom.

Flint Hill (Norcross): A historic Southern home with gardens, a courtyard, covered pavilion and a grand ballroom suitable for indoor or outdoor ceremonies.

The Atrium (Norcross): A neoclassical venue offering a two-story glass ballroom, secret garden courtyards and a domed gazebo.

Vinewood Stables (Newnan): A renovated 19th-century homestead and horse barn with rolling pastures, a scenic pavilion and rustic-chic reception space.

Natalie House (Lawrenceville): A seven-acre estate with manicured gardens, a waterfall and koi pond, outdoor ceremony space and a ballroom inside the main house.

Design services stay local

As part of the expansion, Wedgewood Weddings is also integrating A Divine Event, a Norcross-based full-service design studio, into its Georgia operations. The company says couples booking weddings at any of the five venues will continue to have access to the studio's floral and décor services, now paired with Wedgewood's all-inclusive planning model.

Company officials say the goal is to simplify wedding planning while preserving the character of each venue.

With the addition of the Atlanta-area properties, couples can now choose from historic estates, garden venues, elegant ballrooms and countryside settings — all under one national brand focused on customizable, all-inclusive wedding experiences.