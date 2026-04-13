National Peach Cobbler Day celebrates a sweet and fruity Georgia tradition

Monday is National Peach Cobbler Day, and in the Peach State, the sweet dessert is more than just a treat. It's tradition.

At Ms. Ivy's Heavenly Cobbler on Boulevard in Atlanta, Chef Claude Jenkins says that the tradition has been baking for nearly two decades. Inside the kitchen, pots of peaches simmer in butter while trays of cobbler slide in and out of the oven.

The recipe, he says, was passed down from Ivy Johnson and continues to draw in customers year after year. He says peach cobbler reflects Southern culture.

"New York has the apple and apple pie, Philadelphia is known for cheesesteaks, and Georgia is known for the peach," Jenkins said.

Ms. Ivy's Heavenly Cobbler blends old and new, offering a variety of cobblers made with different fruits. The recipes remain under wraps, but Jenkins says one key ingredient is always included.

"Love," he said.

Across town on Peachtree Road, Ms. Ruby's Cobbler Café is also seeing a steady flow of customers marking the day. Fresh pans of cobbler come out of the oven as people gather inside and outside to enjoy a taste.

Chef Calvin Cameron says the cafe's quality and consistency keep people coming back.

"World's greatest peach cobbler. It's the crust that is the key," Cameron said.

He said on busy days the café can go through around 20 pans.