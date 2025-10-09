National Center for Civil and Human Rights to reopen in November after $58 million expansion

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is set to reopen its doors on Nov. 8 following a $57.9 million expansion that adds new galleries, classrooms, and community spaces designed to connect lessons from history to today's civil and human rights challenges.

The expansion fulfills the vision of the Center's founders to establish a world-class museum and cultural institution while strengthening its role as a national leader in human rights education.

Jill Savitt, the president and CEO of the Center, believes the reopening is happening "at a pivotal moment."

"With these new galleries and spaces, we can offer not just stories of the past, but pathways for people to reflect, engage, and shape the future," Savitt said in a statement.

Opening day will include special speakers, community programming, and surprise moments to mark the Center's next chapter.

Honoring Atlanta Leaders

Two new wings are named in honor of Atlantans whose leadership and philanthropy helped make the Center possible.

The Shirley Clarke Franklin Pavilion, on the east side of the building, includes classrooms, meeting space, and a rooftop terrace offering skyline views. Franklin, a former Atlanta mayor, led the effort to create the Center and served as its longtime board chair.

The Arthur M. Blank Inspiration Hall, on the west side, houses three new galleries, a café, and a museum store.

New civil rights exhibits

The reopening introduces six new galleries and updates to the Center's signature exhibit on the U.S. Civil Rights Movement:

Rolls Down Like Water — The updated gallery on the Civil Rights Movement will feature additional lunch counter seats, new material on Black Power, and a reflection area.

A Committed Life: The Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection — The reimagined King gallery will rotate artifacts twice a year, curated by guest curators, beginning with Dr. Bernice King.

Everyone. Everywhere. The Global Human Rights Movement — This new exhibit highlights global stories of human rights defenders and includes "A Mile in My Shoes," an immersive storytelling experience.

Action Lab — A hands-on space where visitors can design personal civic engagement plans.

Change Agent Adventure — A children's gallery opening in April 2026 featuring interactive activities to build civic skills and curiosity about justice.

Broken Promises: The Legacy of the Reconstruction Era — Opening in Dec. 2025, this gallery explores Reconstruction through art and the "Without Sanctuary" collection, featuring a memorial by artist Lonnie Holley.

A Special Exhibitions Gallery will also open for temporary and traveling exhibits, beginning with "Reclaiming History: Selections from the Arnett Family Collection," which highlights Southern Black artists from the 1980s.

A new hub for events

With the expansion, the Center has doubled its event space to 10,000 square feet, including flexible areas for conferences, weddings, and community gatherings. The new rooftop terrace in the Franklin Pavilion offers sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline.

"We wanted spaces that feel alive with Atlanta's essence," Savitt said. "Spaces for children to learn, for people to reflect, and for communities to celebrate."

Women-led expansion

The project was guided by women-owned and women-led firms, including exhibit designer Atelier Brückner and construction firm Juneau Construction.

"This expansion carries the imprint of women's leadership at every stage," Savitt said. "From our founder Shirley Franklin to the design and construction teams, women have shaped this expansion with care and vision."

How to get tickets to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Tickets and memberships are available now at civilandhumanrights.org. Members who join before reopening will receive three extra months of benefits and reciprocal admission to participating museums nationwide. General admission tickets will also be available for visits any time after reopening.