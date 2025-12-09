National Center for Civil and Human Rights offers free admission for Universal Human Rights Day

As the world marks Universal Human Rights Day on Wednesday, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta is inviting the public to explore its newly renovated galleries—completely free of charge.

The one-day offer, sponsored by The Home Depot Foundation, gives guests a chance to experience powerful civil rights and human rights exhibitions that highlight global struggles for dignity, freedom, and equality. Visitors can walk in or reserve timed tickets online.

Human Rights Day, recognized every year on Dec.10, commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. The landmark document affirms that every person is born with equal dignity and rights and remains the only human rights agreement embraced by all nations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 10: An exterior view of The National Center for Civil and Human Rights during TIME Honoring The March: An Impact Family Dinner at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights on August 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for TIME) Derek White

What visitors can expect

The Center says guests of all ages can explore:

Newly updated civil rights and human rights galleries

Immersive, interactive exhibits

Stories that connect past and present struggles for justice

Spaces designed for reflection, learning, and community conversations

Whether you're visiting for the first time or returning to deepen your understanding, Center leaders say the experience is meant to inspire visitors to reflect on the values that continue to shape movements around the world.

How to attend

Free admission is available all day Tuesday.

Visitors may:

Walk up to enter

Reserve timed tickets here: https://www.civilandhumanrights.org/events/human-rights-day/



About Human Rights Day

Adopted after World War II, the UDHR outlines 30 fundamental rights and freedoms — from education and fair trials to protections against discrimination, torture, and arbitrary detention. It guides human rights work across governments, nonprofits, and communities today.

Tuesday's event encourages Atlantans to reflect on those universal principles and consider how they can help build a more just and equitable future.