Murder suspect barricades himself inside Alpharetta Comfort Suites before surrendering, FBI says

A murder suspect wanted in an Atlanta homicide investigation barricaded himself inside a hotel room at a Comfort Suites in Alpharetta before surrendering to authorities, according to the FBI Atlanta.

FBI Atlanta officials said agents went to the Comfort Suites Alpharetta to serve an arrest warrant when the suspect refused to come out of his room and barricaded himself inside.

The FBI's SWAT team, along with the North Fulton SWAT team, responded to the scene and began negotiations with the suspect.

After negotiations, authorities said the suspect surrendered without further incident. No injuries were reported.

The FBI has not released the suspect's name at this time. Officials confirmed the arrest is connected to a murder investigation originating in Atlanta.

This remains a developing story.