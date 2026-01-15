Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured in shooting at Atlanta park; police investigating

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured at an Old Fourth Ward park.

Authorities say the shooting took place on Thursday morning at 400 Merritts Avenue, the address for the neighborhood's 17-acre Central Park. The park's recreation center was being used by the city as a warming center overnight due to the dropping temperatures around the area. 

While details remain limited, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that multiple people have been shot. There have been no fatalities reported.

Investigators have not shared what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we receive more information.

