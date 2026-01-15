Multiple people injured in shooting at Atlanta park; police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured at an Old Fourth Ward park.

Authorities say the shooting took place on Thursday morning at 400 Merritts Avenue, the address for the neighborhood's 17-acre Central Park. The park's recreation center was being used by the city as a warming center overnight due to the dropping temperatures around the area.

While details remain limited, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that multiple people have been shot. There have been no fatalities reported.

Investigators have not shared what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

