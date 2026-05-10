Mother's Day at Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame offers free admission, mimosas for moms

Families spent Mother's Day at the College Football Hall of Fame on Sunday as the downtown attraction offered free admission, complimentary mimosas and flowers for mothers as part of a special holiday celebration.

The event, called "Mother's Day at The Hall Built by The Home Depot," invited families to celebrate the holiday with an experience centered around sports, family and interactive exhibits. Organizers said the goal was to show visitors that the Hall of Fame is "more than a museum."

"Today at the College Football Hall of Fame, we're honoring mothers for Mother's Day in partnership with Home Depot," said Arlen McCray-Nibbs, senior manager of fan experience. "We are giving all moms free access to the College Football Hall of Fame as well as a drink ticket for a mimosa and a parting gift."

Organizer Arlen Hall said the goal was to show visitors the Hall of Fame is "more than a museum." CBS News Atlanta

Throughout the day, mothers also received flowers courtesy of The Home Depot while families explored the Hall's exhibits and indoor playing field.

McCray-Nibbs said the annual celebration is designed to make the attraction feel welcoming to everyone — even those who may not closely follow college football.

"We want to show everyone that college football is for everyone," he said. "This is a place for families to come, especially like today on Mother's Day."

Families celebrated Mother's Day at the College Football Hall of Fame, where moms enjoyed free admission, mimosas, and flowers during the special holiday event. CBS News Atlanta

Some visitors traveled from outside Georgia to take part in the event.

Monick Ricks, visiting from North Carolina, said she decided to stop by after learning moms would receive free admission and gifts.

"It feels awesome," Ricks said. "They appreciate all the mothers — free flowers and free mimosas."

Monick Ricks, visiting from North Carolina, stopped by after hearing moms would get free admission and gifts. CBS News Atlanta

Ricks said she is not a major college football fan herself, but still enjoyed the experience.

"Just to see all the Hall of Fame's from years ago until present is awesome," she said.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.