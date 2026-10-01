Mosquitoes in Roswell park test positive for West Nile virus again, treatments underway

The city of Roswell says mosquitoes trapped at one of the area's parks have once again tested positive for West Nile virus.

In a post on Facebook, Roswell officials say the virus was confirmed in mosquitoes trapped at Roswell Area Park. Mosquitoes at the park had previously tested positive in early September.

Authorities say the Fulton County Board of Public Health worked with its mosquito control contractor, Vector Disease Control International, to treat the park on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The park remains open and no operations, scheduled programs, or activities are affected by the positive tests, officials said.

According to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, eight people have contracted the disease across the state this year and one person has died. Authorities have not shared any details about the individual who died from West Nile virus.

How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

The CDC recommends using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, wearing long, loose-fitting shirts and pants so it is harder for mosquitoes to bite your skin, and avoiding being outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.

While most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, others can experience anything from fevers, headaches, vomiting, and more within two to six days after being bitten. The virus can be extremely dangerous to elderly individuals, people with compromised immune systems, or those with other underlying medical conditions.

