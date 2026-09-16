Georgia reports first West Nile virus death of 2026; 8 confirmed cases

Health officials in Georgia say one person has died from the West Nile Virus.

The Georgia Department of Health announced the death Wednesday after eight people have contracted the disease this year, a number that they expected will increase. Mosquito traps in several counties, including Fulton, Chatham and DeKalb, have tested positive for the virus, but this is the first deadly case of 2026.

Officials have not shared details about the deadly case, including when it happened, where it happened, or any identifying information about the individual.

DPH says that most people infected with West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms; however, those with compromised immune systems or people with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk of severe complications from the disease.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 18 confirmed cases in 2025. Across the country, the CDC reports 2,146 human cases and 172 deaths connected to the virus last year.

With mosquito season lasting through October, and the recent warm weather continuing, health officails are urging Georgians to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The CDC recommends using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, wearing long, loose-fitting shirts and pants so it is harder for mosquitoes to bite your skin, and avoiding being outside between dusk and dawn when the mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.

While most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, others can experience anything from fevers, headaches, vomiting, and more within two to six days after being bit. The virus can be extremely dangerous to elderly individuals, people with compromised immune systems, or those with other underlying medical conditions.



