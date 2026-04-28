Morris Brown College earns accreditation reaffirmation through 2031 as enrollment and programs increase

Morris Brown College says it has reached another major milestone in its comeback.

The Atlanta school announced it has received full accreditation reaffirmation for an additional five-year term through 2031 from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. The group's board of trustees approved the decision April 27 during its annual meeting.

Leaders at the college said the reaffirmation reflects continued progress in academics, operations, financial stability, enrollment growth and governance.

"Through our unwavering faith in God, the dedication and excellence of our faculty and staff, the steadfast support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our committed alumni, and the resilience of the Morris Brown spirit, we have made history again," Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James said in a statement.

Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James helped the HBCU re-earn its accreditation in 2022 after nearly two decades. CBS News Atlanta

The accreditation milestone comes during the college's 145th anniversary year and marks another step forward after a long rebuilding period. Morris Brown lost its accreditation in 2002 and regained it in 2022 after nearly two decades.

Officials said the reaffirmation signals the school's continued adherence to academic standards and ongoing improvements over the past five years.

Board of Trustees Chairman Bishop Michael Mitchell called the decision a validation of the college's focus on governance, fiscal responsibility and institutional integrity.

Morris Brown leaders said the school remains focused on expanding programs in areas such as hospitality management and organizational leadership, fields tied to workforce demand in Atlanta.

The college says it has also seen significant growth in recent years, with enrollment rising from about 20 students in 2019 to more than 520 today. Officials said 92 students are expected to graduate in May, marking the school's largest graduating class in more than two decades.