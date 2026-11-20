Morehouse College will bring in an outside legal expert to review how it handles sexual misconduct allegations after campus police arrested a student following an allegation of off-campus rape, President F. DuBois Bowman told students Thursday.

Speaking at the college's Crown Forum, Bowman announced plans for an independent review, a task force and small-group listening sessions to address concerns about safety and accountability.

"There are students who are questioning whether their voices are being heard, whether their concerns are being taken seriously, and whether the institutions that they trust will protect them," Bowman said.

The outside review will examine the college's Title IX policies, campus police reporting procedures and response to sexual misconduct allegations, Bowman said.

"I want an objective expert assessment of what we're doing well, where there are vulnerabilities, and where we can do better," he said.

Bowman said the task force will examine sexual misconduct, campus culture, safety and accountability, drawing on voices across the community. He plans to begin small-group listening sessions in the coming days to hear students' experiences, concerns and ideas.

The college will also examine ways to strengthen education, including mandatory training and courses addressing healthy relationships, respect, personal responsibility and support for people affected by misconduct. Bowman said Morehouse will seek opportunities to work with neighboring institutions in the Atlanta University Center.

The announcement follows Bowman's Nov. 16 letter to the campus community, which said campus police arrested a student Nov. 13 following an allegation of off-campus rape. Bowman said in the letter that the investigation was ongoing.

During Thursday's remarks, he urged students to hold one another accountable.

"Do not confuse loyalty with silence," Bowman said. "Brotherhood requires the courage to challenge, the courage to intervene, and the courage to demand better from one another."

People seeking to report misconduct or speak with someone can contact Morehouse College Police at 470-639-0562; Title IX, Ethics and Compliance at 470-639-0584; or the Student Counseling and Accessibility Center at 470-639-0231.