More than two dozen Georgia prisons on lockdown over security concerns following inmate fight

More than two dozen Georgia prisons are on lockdown Thursday because of increased activity involving groups the Georgia Department of Corrections identifies as security threats, according to a department spokesperson.

The facilities will remain on lockdown until further notice "out of an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said. Investigations are ongoing, and officials are conducting periodic security threat assessments.

According to the agency, on four inmates got into an altercation that was believed to be gang-related on Tuesday in the dorms of Hays State Prison. Three of the four were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are back at the facility.

The lockdowns were put in place "as intel was received regarding the incident and out of an abundance of caution of retaliation from the altercation," the agency said.

The department identified the following facilities:

Hays State Prison

Hancock State Prison

Special Management Unit

Augusta State Medical Prison

Johnson State Prison

Rogers State Prison

Smith State Prison

Macon State Prison

Telfair State Prison

Valdosta State Prison

Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison

Phillips State Prison

Baldwin State Prison

Washington State Prison

Autry State Prison

Dooly State Prison

Wilcox State Prison

Calhoun State Prison

Coastal State Prison

McRae Women's Facility

Pulaski State Prison

Ware State Prison

Riverbend Correctional Facility

Wheeler Correctional Facility

Coffee Correctional Facility

Jenkins Correctional Facility

The faculties will remain on lockdown until further notice.