More than two dozen Georgia prisons on lockdown over security concerns following inmate fight
More than two dozen Georgia prisons are on lockdown Thursday because of increased activity involving groups the Georgia Department of Corrections identifies as security threats, according to a department spokesperson.
The facilities will remain on lockdown until further notice "out of an abundance of caution," the spokesperson said. Investigations are ongoing, and officials are conducting periodic security threat assessments.
According to the agency, on four inmates got into an altercation that was believed to be gang-related on Tuesday in the dorms of Hays State Prison. Three of the four were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are back at the facility.
The lockdowns were put in place "as intel was received regarding the incident and out of an abundance of caution of retaliation from the altercation," the agency said.
The department identified the following facilities:
- Hays State Prison
- Hancock State Prison
- Special Management Unit
- Augusta State Medical Prison
- Johnson State Prison
- Rogers State Prison
- Smith State Prison
- Macon State Prison
- Telfair State Prison
- Valdosta State Prison
- Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison
- Phillips State Prison
- Baldwin State Prison
- Washington State Prison
- Autry State Prison
- Dooly State Prison
- Wilcox State Prison
- Calhoun State Prison
- Coastal State Prison
- McRae Women's Facility
- Pulaski State Prison
- Ware State Prison
- Riverbend Correctional Facility
- Wheeler Correctional Facility
- Coffee Correctional Facility
- Jenkins Correctional Facility
The faculties will remain on lockdown until further notice.