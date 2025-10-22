More than 160 pounds of ketamine seized from travelers arriving at the Atlanta airport, officials say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized more than 160 pounds of ketamine over two days at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Oct. 11, officers found five large plastic bags of ketamine in the luggage of Daijanae Mitchell, a U.S. citizen arriving from Paris, France. The next day, officers say they discovered seven large bags of the same drug in the luggage of Ryan Mamboula Bokomba, a British citizen who had also flown in from Paris.

Altogether, CBP reported confiscating 160.9 pounds of ketamine. The suspects and the drugs were turned over to local authorities for prosecution. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is handling Mitchell's case, while the Atlanta Police Department is investigating Bokomba's.

Known on the street as "Special K," "Donkey Dust," and "Cat Killer," ketamine is a medication legally used in human and veterinary settings to produce sedation and pain relief. But the drug is also widely misused for its hallucinogenic and dissociative effects, similar to phencyclidine (PCP).

Authorities say ketamine is frequently associated with races and dance clubs and is often cut with other substances like ecstasy, which can heighten the risk of overdose. Symptoms can include nausea, rapid heart rate, convulsions, loss of consciousness, and respiratory failure.

"Every pound of ketamine we intercept represents lives potentially saved from the devastating effects of this dangerous drug," said Zachary C. Thomas, Area Port Director for CBP Atlanta. "Our officers work tirelessly to prevent harmful substances like this from entering our communities, and this seizure underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting public health and safety."