When the Moores Mill Road bridge closed last month, the traffic didn't disappear. It went down Ridgewood Road and West Wesley Road, where Kevin Preis says neighbors now have to contend with drivers unfamiliar with a sharp turn and a crossing without a sidewalk.

"It's sending all this traffic over a blind curve towards a bridge with no pedestrian access," said Preis, president of the Ridgewood Heights Neighborhood Association.

The bridge over Peachtree Creek has been closed since Oct. 20. Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis said a failed valve on a 30-inch water main washed out part of the bridge's support. He said the water line is working again and crews are repairing the bridge, intending to reopen it to drivers and pedestrians by mid-December.

Preis said the closure compounded disruptions from other construction already underway in the neighborhood. He wants the city departments handling that work to coordinate their schedules and tell residents what to expect.

"What I want is them to communicate with us so that we can plan our lives," Preis said.

The bridge over Peachtree Creek has been closed since Oct. 20 and isn't expected to be reopened to drivers and pedestrians until mid-December. CBS News Atlanta

The question now before Atlanta City Council: which bridges should Atlanta replace first?

Two proposals were expected to come before the council on Monday. One would start a feasibility study for a wider, higher Moores Mill bridge with sidewalks. Hillis put the potential cost at $8 million to $12 million, a preliminary estimate, not an approved budget.

The other would ask independent engineers to rank the city's bridges most in need of replacement. The original proposal called for 15; Hillis told CBS News Atlanta he wants to narrow it to 10. The idea is to have a list ready when funding becomes available. Neither proposal would pay for construction.

Moores Mill is more than a century old, and Hillis says it has company across Atlanta. The Bohler Road bridge, another crossing over Peachtree Creek, dates to 1916 and has no sidewalks, he said.

Georgia ranks first among the 50 states by the percentage of highway bridges rated in good condition, according to the Federal Highway Administration's 2026 National Bridge Inventory. About 68% are rated good, and 1.7% are rated poor. But a bridge's condition rating doesn't tell you whether there's a sidewalk or how far drivers have to go when it closes. Those are among the things Atlanta wants engineers to consider when deciding what should come first.

For Ridgewood Heights, the immediate question is when traffic can get back across the creek. Mid-December is the target for reopening the existing bridge. There's no timetable yet for building a new one.